Epenesa named to watch list
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named Tuesday to the watch list for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
One of five finalists for the award a year ago, Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks and ranked second in the Big Ten with four forced fumbles and fourth with 16.5 tackles for a loss.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college player of Polynesian ancestry who showcases great ability and integrity. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the award last season.
Storm acquire Klecha
The Quad-City Storm acquired forward Dakota Klecha on Tuesday from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for future considerations.
Klecha, 27, scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 33 games with the Mayhem last year. In 127 career SPHL games, he has 48 goals and 48 assists.
"Klecha is a top forward in our league," said Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny, who played two seasons with Klecha while both were members of the Peoria Rivermen. "He brings experience and speed to our right side and embraces the community in each city he plays in."
Klecha, a Taylor, Michigan native, has spent time with Peoria, Maycon and Fayetteville after a collegiate career at Ferris State University.
"I am super stoked to play in the Quad-Cities. It's a great area with an unreal fan base," Klecha said. "Quad-City was good last year and only needs a few players to climb that hump. I feel as a player and a person, Quad-City will be a perfect fit."
The Storm open training camp on Oct. 9. Season tickets, mini season tickets and single game tickets are on sale. Visit quadcitystorm.com or call the Storm box office at 309-277-1364 for ticket information.
Illini open tour with win
The Illinois men's basketball team opened its four-game tour in Italy with a 118-56 win Tuesday over CUS Insubria, shooting 60.2 percent from the field and knocking down 12-of-29 shots from 3-point range in the game played in Varese, Italy.
Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu scored 27 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 18 for the Fighting Illini, which picked up 17 points from Trent Frazier and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Alan Griffin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.