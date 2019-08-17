Cyclones finish tour with victory
VICENZA, Italy — The Iowa State men’s basketball team defeated the Ivory Coast national team 98-69 Saturday night to finish its Italian Tour with a 3-0 record.
The Cyclones jumped out to a 28-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 59-26 at halftime. ISU connected on 10 of 16 3-point field goals in the first half, 14 of 29 in the game.
Solomon Young scored 17 points to lead five Cyclones in double figures. Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon scored 13 points apiece with Tre Jackson adding 12 and Zion Griffin 10. Tyrese Haliburton collected eight points and seven assists for the Cyclones, who shot 53.8 percent from the field.
