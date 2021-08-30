local briefs

Storm sign defensemen
The Quad City Storm has signed defensemen David Brancik and Ricky Kramer to training camp contracts.
Brancik, 27, joins the Storm after playing 13 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and 15 games in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds last season. With the Ice Bears, the Czech Republic native scored one goal and added two assists. With the Thunderbirds, he scored two goals and added nine assists.
Brancik is entering his seventh year as a pro, splitting most of that time between the SPHL and the Federal Hockey League. IN 136 career SPHL games, Brancik has scored 15 goals and added 43 assists for 58 points.
Kramer, 26, returns to the Storm after playing 11 games for the team in the 2019-20 season. After being acquired in a trade with the Knoxville Ice Bears, the Strafford, N.H. native scored one goal and added six assists in those 11 games with the Storm.
Kramer ended that season tied for fourth among all rookies and tied for second among all league defensemen with 32 points, 13 points better than the next rookie defenseman. He had four goals and 28 assists that season.
Iowa opens hall ceremony
Iowa is inviting the general public to attend its National Varsity Club Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday.
Gymnast Dan Bachman, volleyball player Kari Hamel, softball player Kristi Hanks, football player Frank Kinney Holbrook, field hockey player Kristen Holmes, basketball player Roy Marble, administrator Fred Mims, track and field and cross country athlete Diane Nukuri, wrestler Brad Penrith and football player Ed Podolak are being inducted this year.
They will be honored at a 5 p.m. ceremony at the Grand Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Coralville, the former Marriott, and the event is open to the public free of charge.
Iowa women set schedule
The nonconference schedule for the Iowa women's basketball has been finalized.
The Hawkeyes will host six games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before the start of Big Ten play, starting with a Nov. 9 game against New Hampshire.
Iowa will also host Samford on Nov. 11, Southern on Nov. 17, Drake on Nov. 21, Central Florida on Dec. 18 and IUPUI on Dec. 21 in addition to playing an exhibition against Truman State at home on Nov. 4.
The Hawkeyes' road schedule includes games at Northern Iowa on Nov. 14, Duke on Dec. 2 and Iowa State on Dec. 8 in addition to playing Seton Hall and USC at the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 25-26.