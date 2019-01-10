Lineman leaves Iowa program
Garret Jansen, a junior defensive lineman on the Iowa football team who has recorded nine tackles over the past three seasons for the Hawkeyes, is leaving the program to pursue graduate transfer opportunities.
"All of us are appreciative of Garret's efforts and contributions," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement announcing the departure of the Pella, Iowa, native who saw action in all 13 games, primarily on special teams, last season. "Garret will seek a graduate program course of study that is unavailable to him here."
Hawkeyes land in-state recruit
Wrestler Cole Siebrecht, a two-time Iowa Class 1A state finalist from Lisbon, made a commitment Thursday to join the Iowa wrestling program.
"I'm pumped to announce that I will be continuing to wrestle and further my education at the University of Iowa," Siebrecht wrote in announcing his decision on Twitter. "Thanks to all the family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way."
Currently 33-0 on the season with 17 pins for the traditional Class 1A state power, Siebrecht is the state's top-ranked 138-pound wrestler in his class.
He is the third member of Iowa's 2019 recruiting class, which signed two wrestlers during the November signing period, Abe Assad, a 182-pounder from Glenbard North in Illinois, and 182-pounder Zach Glazer of Albert Lea in Minnesota.
Carleton on Wooden midseason list
Iowa State senior guard Bridget Carleton has been named to the Wooden Women's Midseason Top 25 watch list.
Carleton leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.9 points per game and is sixth in rebounding (8.6) and fifth in assists (4.5).
Carleton is one of three Big 12 players selected to the list, joining a pair of Baylor players.
