Fant earns all-American honors
Iowa tight end Noah Fant has been named as a first-team preseason all-American by The Sporting News, the second organization that has named the junior from Omaha to that honor.
Fant led all FBS tight ends last season with an average of 16.5 yards per reception and 11 touchdown receptions. He was second among Hawkeyes with 30 receptions.
Iowa offers Tickets for Heroes
Iowa is offering fans a chance to purchase and donate football tickets to active-duty and veteran military members, law enforcement officials and firefighters through the Tickets for Heroes program.
The program will provide recipients with no-cost tickets to a Nov. 10 home game against Northwestern, and tickets for donation can be ordered at a discounted price of $50.
Further information in the program is available at hawkeyesports.com/ticketsforheroes.
Prater named Hawkeye assistant
Trena Prater, formerly an assistant coach under new Iowa softball coach Renee Gillispie at UCF, has joined the Iowa staff as an assistant working with hitting and outfielders.
A former head coach at Buffalo and Hampton with assistant coaching experience at George Washington, Maryland and Mississippi Valley State, Prater played six seasons in National Pro Fastpitch. She was the 2002 SEC player of the year and a first-team All-American in 2002 at LSU, where she was a three-time all-SEC selection.
Bees to host basketball camps
Openings remain for the final two sessions in the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees Basketball camps, with sessions scheduled for July 9-12 and July 16-19. The camps cost $90 and are open to youths entering grades 4-12. They run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Registration information is available at the St. Ambrose athletics office at Lee Lohman Arena on the St. Ambrose campus.
