Local briefs

Doyle, Joens named to all-region team
Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle and Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens have been named by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to its all-region teams.
The WBCA selection committee will choose a 10-member WBCA Division I Coaches All-America team from a list of 52 all-region picks.
Doyle is the 15th Hawkeye to earn all-region honors from the WBCA, earning the recognition after being selected as the Big Ten player of the year. She led the Hawkeyes with an average of 18.1 points and 6.3 assists per game.
Joens is the 12th Cyclone awarded all-region recognition. The Iowa City native averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for ISU, completing the season as the only Division I player to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Augie announces track awards
Augustana seniors Katie Eastburn of Geneseo and Jill Humecke of Wheaton, Ill., were named Thursday as the most valuable performers on the Vikings' women's track and field team.
Eastburn led the Vikings in the 200- and 400-meter events and qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships with a time of 25.41 seconds in the 200.
Humecke was Augustana's lone College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin champion this year, winning the 1-mile run in 5 minutes, 8.59 seconds.
Augustana coach David Thompson also announced that pole vaulter Madilyn Smith of Marseilles, Ill., has been selected as the freshman of the year; juniors Alexis Bennis of Plainfield, Ill., and Jordan MacNeil of Torrance, Calif., shared the Susan Wall Most Improved Award; and juniors Rachel Oliver of Fort Lupton, Colo., and Daniele London of Baldwin, Ill., shared the Erica Vortman Spirit Award.
Additional coaches awards were presented to seniors Sofia Wajner and Madi Glatz, junior Wendy Dykstra and freshman Sofia Briggs.
