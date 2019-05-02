Lucas Oil MLRA race cancelled
The Lucas Oil MLRA Series event scheduled for today at the Davenport Speedway has been washed out by recent rains, which made track preparations impossible.
The next event for DRT TRAK Racing and the Lucas Oil MLRA series will be Saturday at West Liberty Raceway. Late models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, and the American Iron Racing Series will compete.
