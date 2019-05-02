Lucas Oil MLRA race cancelled

The Lucas Oil MLRA Series event scheduled for today at the Davenport Speedway has been washed out by recent rains, which made track preparations impossible.

The next event for DRT TRAK Racing and the Lucas Oil MLRA series will be Saturday at West Liberty Raceway. Late models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, and the American Iron Racing Series will compete.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments