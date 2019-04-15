Chiefs clip LumberKings in ninth
PEORIA, Ill. — Leandro Cedeno rifled a bases-loaded single off Alex Vesia to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Peoria Chiefs claimed a 2-1 victory over Clinton on Tuesday night.
Vesia opened the inning by allowing singles to Lars Nootbar and Brandon Riley and after retiring the next two batters, he walked Brendan Donovan. That set the stage for Cedeno’s game-winner.
Tommy Parsons pitched eight strong innings for Peoria, allowing just one run and four hits while striking out eight, but Sebastian Tabata got credit for the win with a perfect inning of relief.
Clinton also got a good effort from its starter as Chris Vallimont gave up only one run and three hits in seven innings of work.
Toporowski 100th in rankings
Bettendorf's Luke Toporowski, the son of Quad-City Mallards Hall of Fame defenseman Kerry Toporowski, was ranked 100th among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting final draft rankings.
The scouting service ranks prospects for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft from both North America and Europe. Toporowski was 82nd in the midterm rankings.
Toporowski has scored 21 goals and added 28 assists in 67 regular season games for the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League this season.
In nine playoff games, Toporowski has scored five goals and added one assist.
The NHL Entry Draft is June 21-22 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Beinborn will play for Augie
Macy Beinborn of Pleasant Valley has announced plans to attend Augustana College and play basketball for the Vikings.
The 5-foot-11 Beinborn, the daughter of Augie coach Mark Beinborn, was a four-year letter-winner for PV and a first-team All-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection this past season.
As a senior, she was second in both scoring (12.6) and rebounding (4.4 rpg) for a team that finished with a 21-1 record and won its third straight MAC title. She led the team with 55 three-point field goals and also was the Spartans’ top free throw shooter at 82.5 percent.
Schiferl is all-league selection
Augustana’s Matthew Schiferl was named to the second team of the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League for the second consecutive season.
Schiferl, a sophomore libero from Wheeling, Illinois, was one of three Augustana players to appear in every match this season finished second in the MCVL with 284 digs.
Iowa again tops attendance list
Official numbers released Tuesday showed the University of Iowa wrestling program led the nation in average and total attendance for the 13th straight season.
The Hawkeyes averaged an NCAA-best 8,526 fans in seven home duals, topping the 8,000 mark for the 11th consecutive year.
Iowa State was sixth on the list with Northern Iowa 16th and Illinois 19th. Twelve Big Ten ranked among the top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.