Local briefs

Garza, Dosunmu consensus All-Americans
Iowa center Luka Garza and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu became a consensus All-Americans on Thursday by being named to the first team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America team.
The NCAA uses four All-America teams to determine consensus status, and Garza and Dosunmu both made all four. The other three, which were announced earlier this week, are awarded by the Sporting News, Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.
Garza, who also made all four teams last season, became the only Iowa player ever to earn consensus status two years in a row. He is the third Hawkeye to be honored by the NABC, joining Ronnie Lester (1979) Jarrod Uthoff (2016), both of whom were third-team picks.
Garza and Dosunmu were joined on the NABC first team by Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Baylor’s Jared Butler and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, all of whom also earned consensus status.
NWCA honors Iowa's Brands
Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands was named Wednesday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association as its NCAA Division I coach of the year.
The honor from the the NWCA is the third for Brands in his career with Iowa, the previous ones coming in 2008 and 2020.
Brands' Iowa team has been ranked first in the nation since the beginning of the 2020-21 season and entered this weekend's NCAA Championships with four top-seeded wrestlers.
The Hawkeye coach was previously selected this season by his peers as the Big Ten coach of the year.
Bees earn All-American recognition
Ten members of the St. Ambrose cheer and dance teams have been selected as All-American following their conclusion of their competitive season.
Sawyer Mackotich and Zoe Walrath were named to the 2021 competitive cheer All-American team, Walrath for the second straight season.
Eight members of the St. Ambrose dance team were also named All-Americans. Brooke Lofgren, Morgan Pfohl, Kaitlin Scheff and Savana Thorsen were selected to the All-American team, while Jennifer Hillier, Jordan Sanders, Hannah Schriner and Aly York were awarded honorable mention.