Local briefs

Garza, Dosunmu consensus All-Americans

Iowa center Luka Garza and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu became a consensus All-Americans on Thursday by being named to the first team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America team.

The NCAA uses four All-America teams to determine consensus status, and Garza and Dosunmu both made all four. The other three, which were announced earlier this week, are awarded by the Sporting News, Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.

Garza, who also made all four teams last season, became the only Iowa player ever to earn consensus status two years in a row. He is the third Hawkeye to be honored by the NABC, joining Ronnie Lester (1979) Jarrod Uthoff (2016), both of whom were third-team picks.

Garza and Dosunmu were joined on the NABC first team by Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Baylor’s Jared Butler and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, all of whom also earned consensus status.

NWCA honors Iowa's Brands

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands was named Wednesday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association as its NCAA Division I coach of the year.