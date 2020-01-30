local briefs

Cordova unveils season schedule
Cordova International Raceway released its 2020 schedule Thursday, which includes the 67th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing on Aug. 28-30.
Other marquee events on the schedule at the western Illinois track include the inaugural GM, Ford and Mopar Nationals on May 23 and the Nostalgia Nationals on June 6.
The season will begin with the track’s Volunteer Days on April 4 and 11 with the first points race for the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries and the Kamper Korner Bracket Series slated for May 9. The popular River Redemption small-tire racing series returns for a third season beginning May 30.
Augie's Stoutt honored by CIBC
Augustana’s Sky Stoutt struck it big this week, being named the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference’s Bowler of the Month for January.
Stoutt, a sophomore who prepped at United Township, bowled all 10 traditional games in Augustana’s two events during the month, compiling a 193.3 average. She was the leading scorer for Coach Seth Tegtmeier’s squad at the KEGEL/ISBPA Collegiate Classic, placing 93rd in a field of 364 bowlers with a 910 pinfall. At the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational Stoutt broke her own school record for a five-game series, rolling a 1,023 to place 11th of 120 individuals. Stoutt’s high game for the month was a season-high 221
On the season, Stoutt leads Augustana with an average of 180.7. She was the Vikings’ second-leading scorer as a freshman at 172.9.
KCAC honors Bees' Baranski
St. Ambrose junior Katie Baranski has been named to the 2020 preseason all-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women's lacrosse team.
A first-team all-conference selection a year ago, the attacker from Chicago Heights, Ill., is one of 11 players named to the team. She led the Fighting Bees with 54 goals last season, ranking ninth nationally with an average of 4.5 goals per game.
Baranski also recorded six assists and a team-leading 60 points last season.