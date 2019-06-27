Nelson, Gustafson honored by Big Ten
Iowa football player Matt Nelson and women's basketball player Megan Gustafson have been selected as the Hawkeyes' recipients of the Big Ten medal of honor for the 2018-19 school year.
Awarded to one male and one female student-athlete from each Big Ten school, the Big Ten medal of honor has been presented annually since 1915 and is presented to an individual who has "demonstrated excellence on and off the field" throughout their college career.
Hawkeyes set kids day
The Iowa football program has scheduled its annual Kids at Kinnick public practice for Saturday, Aug. 10.
A kids zone with inflatables on the Krause Family Plaza adjacent to Kinnick Stadium will open two hours before gates open at 11 a.m. A kids-only autograph session is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. along the west and south grandstand rails with a practice scheduled to start that day at noon.
Gates A and E will be open, and seating will be limited to the west and south grandstands. Regular game-day search policies will be in place at entry points.
Free parking will be available on hard-surfaced lots near the stadium, while normal ramp fees will be charged. Concession stands will be open, with items sold at discounted prices.
Augie's Wilkerson honored
Augustana men's track and field senior Brandon Wilkerson is the 178th student-athlete in the school's history to earn academic all-American honors.
Named to the Google Cloud academic all-American team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, Wilkerson finished seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships, earning all-American honors for the second time in his career.
The Stelle, Illinois, native carried a 3.82 grade-point average in mathematics and secondary education.
