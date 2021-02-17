local briefs

Iowa baseball goes on pause

Hours after announcing a 44-game schedule for the upcoming season, Iowa announced that its baseball program was pausing all in-person team-related activities because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The decision to pause workouts came at the direction of Iowa's medical team, which will determine at a later date when the team may return to in-person activities. Until then, the program will continue to follow Big Ten medical protocols in hopes of being able to open a four-game series against Michigan in Round Rock, Texas, on March 5-7.

Big Ten teams will be limited to conference competition during the upcoming season and the league will not host a postseason tournament this year, giving the regular-season champion the Big Ten's automatic berth in the NCAA tourney.

The Hawkeyes will open their home schedule with a three-game series against Nebraska on March 19-21 and will host Minnesota, Maryland, Northwestern and Penn State before concluding its home schedule with a four-game series against Illinois on May 14-16.

