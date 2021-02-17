local briefs

Iowa baseball goes on pause
Hours after announcing a 44-game schedule for the upcoming season, Iowa announced that its baseball program was pausing all in-person team-related activities because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
The decision to pause workouts came at the direction of Iowa's medical team, which will determine at a later date when the team may return to in-person activities. Until then, the program will continue to follow Big Ten medical protocols in hopes of being able to open a four-game series against Michigan in Round Rock, Texas, on March 5-7.
Big Ten teams will be limited to conference competition during the upcoming season and the league will not host a postseason tournament this year, giving the regular-season champion the Big Ten's automatic berth in the NCAA tourney.
The Hawkeyes will open their home schedule with a three-game series against Nebraska on March 19-21 and will host Minnesota, Maryland, Northwestern and Penn State before concluding its home schedule with a four-game series against Illinois on May 14-16.
CCAC honors Bees' Jansett
Megan Jansett, a St. Ambrose sophomore from Colgate, Wis., was named last week's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's track athlete of the week.
Jansett won both of her events at the St. Ambrose COVID Season Finale, running the 200-meter dash in 27.02 seconds and the 400 in 1:00.51.
Vikings' Munch recognized
Augustana freshman Alexis Munch turned in a pair of strong performances over the weekend, earning College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin bowler of the week recognition.
Munch rolled a 193 in the Vikings' win over North Central and followed that with a 209 in a victory over Illinois Wesleyan. The Sycamore, Ill., native also helped Augustana to Baker wins over both teams.
She is averaging 183.9 this season, a team high for bowlers who have competed in more than one traditional match.