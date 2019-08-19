Baker named to NY-Penn hall
Davenport native Gene Baker will be one of four individuals inducted into the New York-Penn League Hall of Fame on Wednesday prior to the league's all-star game, hosted by the Staten Island Yankees.
Baker, who in 1953 became one of the first two African-American players (with Ernie Banks) to make the Chicago Cubs roster, was the first African-American to manage in organized baseball. Following an eight-year major-league career, the Pittsburgh Pirates hired him to manage their Batavia affiliate in the short-season league in 1961.
Two years later, the Pirates hired Baker as a coach, making him the second black coach in the major leagues following Buck O'Neill by a half-season. He later served as the Pirates' chief Midwest scout for more than 20 years.
Baker, who died in 1999, was inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.
Stanley makes Unitas list
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has made the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback in college football.
Stanley passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season while leading the Hawkeyes to a 9-4 record. He enters his senior season fourth on Iowa's career list with 52 touchdown passes and ninth with 5,351 passing yards and 5,240 yards of total offense.
I-Club plans Hawktober Fest
Former Iowa running back Lew Montgomery will be the special guest when the Greater Quad-Cities I-Club host its annual Hawktober Fest on Friday, Sept. 20, at Modern Woodmen Park.
The event runs from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a bratwurst bar and refreshments along with a silent auction. Live music from the Frydaddies is scheduled for 7 p.m. followed by a live auction.
Cost of the event is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 or younger. Tickets can be purchased at Fortress Bank, 3260 E. 53rd St., Davenport, or Powell Financial Group, 5123 Middle Road, Bettendorf, or by sending a check payable to the Greater Quad-Cities I-Club to Larry Koberg, PO Box 163, Walcott, Iowa 52273.
For additional information, contact Koberg at lkoberg@mchsi.com or 563-210-0935.
