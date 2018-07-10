Bandits make roster moves

Four pitchers were involved in off-day roster moves Tuesday involving the Quad-Cities River Bandits.

Right handers Luis Garcia and Bryan Abreu have been added to the Midwest League team's roster from short-season Tri-City in the New York-Penn League, while Houston has promoted Carlos Sanabria to high-A Buies Creek in the Carolina League. The Astros have also released Dariel Aquino.

Garcia returns to the River Bandits after going 1-2 with a 3.10 earned run average for Quad-Cities between April 13-May 26. He has not allowed a run in five appearances for Tri-City covering 16.1 innings.

Abreu joins the River Bandits after going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA while striking out 22 and scattering 11 hits in 16 innings in the New York-Penn League.

Sanabria was promoted after going 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA for Quad-Cities, striking out 55 batters and walking 11 in 37.1 innings. Aquino was 1-0 with an 11.25 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the River Bandits.

Q-C athletes earn Big Ten honors

Three Quad-City area athletes competing in four sports are among 73 student-athletes at Iowa named as Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars.

Honored for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.7 or better while being in at least their second academic year are Jake Gervase, a senior football player from Davenport, Karson Sommer, a sophomore men's cross country and men's track athlete from Bettendorf and Danielle Bender, a senior women's rower from Bellevue, Iowa.

