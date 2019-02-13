ISU's Carleton is finalist
Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton was named Wednesday as one of 10 finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award, the second straight season she has been named a finalist for the award presented to the top small forward in women's college basketball.
Carleton leads the Big 12 with an average of 20.6 points per game. She also averages 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the Cyclones.
The award is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Happ, Shayok make midyear team
Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ and Iowa State senior Marial Shayok have been named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy midseason team.
The pair are among 30 players from 23 college basketball programs vying for the men's player of the year award selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Happ, a forward from Milan, is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 16.4 points per game and is third in the conference in rebounding and assists with averages of 10.5 and 4.8 per game, respectively.
Shayok is second in the Big 12 with a scoring average of 19.3 points per game, scoring at least 17 points in 20 of the Cyclones' 24 games this season.
Three Hawkeyes honored
Three Iowa baseball players were named Wednesday the Big Ten preseason honors list as selected by league coaches.
Pitchers Cole McDonald and Jack Dreyer joined designated hitter Chris Whelan on the team. McDonald, a senior from New Hampton, Iowa, went 3-2 last season with a 3.23 ERA while Dreyer, a sophomore from Johnston, Iowa, went 5-2 with a 3.69 ERA. Whelan, a senior from Naperville, Illinois, hit .308 as Iowa's leadoff hitter a year ago.
Coaches picked Minnesota as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten title, followed by Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State and two teams that tied for sixth in the poll, Nebraska and Purdue. No other results were released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.