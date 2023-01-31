local briefs

Hawkeye QB heads to juco

Carson May, a quarterback who entered the transfer portal in January after redshirting as a true freshman with the University of Iowa football program, will continue his career at the junior college level.

May announced on social media on Tuesday that he will enroll at Coffeyville Junior College in Kansas, writing on his Twitter account, "More to prove.''

The 6-foot-4 native of Jones, Okla., threw for 8,549 yards and 107 touchdowns during his prep career. May did not see any playing time last fall for Iowa and was listed second on the Hawkeye depth chart at quarterback behind starter Joe Labas for Iowa's Music City Bowl win over Kentucky.

Iowa, Penn State a TV draw

For the second straight year, a dual between Iowa and Penn State set a wrestling viewership record on the Big Ten Network.

The top-ranked Nittany Lions' 23-14 victory over the second-ranked Hawkeyes on Friday attracted 388,176 viewers, topping the old record of 362,917 set a year ago when the same two teams met at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.