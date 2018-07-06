Y Quad-Cities Rowers reach final in England
The Y Quad-Cities Rowers Association defeated the Henley Rowing Club by 1 1/2 lengths Friday and the Latymer Upper School on Saturday afternoon in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup at the Royal Henley Regatta in England, the world's oldest and most famous regatta.
Caroline Sharis, Taylor English, Emma Mask and Delaney Evans, all recent graduates or current students at Pleasant Valley High School, rallied from an early deficit to beat the top team from Great Britain to reach the semifinals.
In the semifinals, the quartet overcame a slight deficit early and staved off Latymer Upper School by three quarters of a length. They finished with a course-record time of 7 minutes, 23 seconds. The Quad-Cities will face Marlow Rowing Club in the championship Sunday.
The Y Quad-Cities rowing team won three championship medals at the US Rowing Youth National Championship in June.
Rocky alum signs pro contract
C.J. Carr, a two-time all-conference point guard in the men's basketball program at Missouri Southern, has signed a contract to play for BC Leitershofen in Augsburg, Germany, a team that competes in Germany's Pro A League.
The 5-foot-8 graduate of Rock Island started in all but one game for Missouri Southern in the past two seasons following a transfer from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
He averaged 18.5 points and led the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association with averages of six assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior.
Storm sign Levesque
The Quad-City Storm signed Nicola Levesque on Saturday, the second signing in team history.
Levesque, 25, is a native of Troi-Rivieres, Quebec and currently lives in Bettendorf. He played last season with the Watertown Wolves in the Federal Hockey League, scoring three goals and adding 11 assists in 10 games.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Levesque also played in 21 games as captain for Cap-de-la-Madeleine CloutierClim in the Ligue de Hockey Senior AAA du Quebec last year, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists. Levesque has played 68 games in the LHSAAAQ, scoring 39 goals and adding 39 assists.
Levesque joins forward Vladimir Nikiforov, whose signing was announced Friday.
"Nic is a gritty winger who likes to get into the dirty areas," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We are excited about how the lineup is coming together."
Levesque has played in 56 career FHL games, scoring 19 goals and adding 39 assists. He also played in eight Southern Professional Hockey League games with the Huntsville Havoc in the 2014-15 season, not registering a point.
