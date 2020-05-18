Local briefs

Lucas Oil events rescheduled

A pair of Lucas Oil MLRA late model racing events have been rescheduled for the same weekend in Eastern Iowa in June.

Maquoketa Speedway will host an MLRA event for only the second time on Saturday, June 13, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and on June 14 the action will shift to the half-mile West Liberty Raceway.

Also racing at both events will be Modifieds running for a top prize of $1,000 and SportMods racing for $500.

DRT TRAK Racing Inc. also will hold the Mod Time 2K at West Liberty Raceway on June 6.

All race dates are tentative and subject to weather and further government restrictions.

Schaake first-team All-Big Ten

University of Iowa golfers Alex Schaake, Benton Weinberg and Gonzalo Leal Montero earned All-Big Ten recognition Monday.

Schaake, last year’s Big Ten player of the year, earned his second straight unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team, joining Steven Ihm (2013-14) as the only Iowa players to earn consecutive first-team All-Big Ten honors.