Panthers' Williams honored

Northern Iowa's Xavior Williams was named Wednesday to the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason all-conference team.

Conference coaches named Williams as a first-team defensive back and awarded him honorable mention as a return specialist. The junior from West Burlington/Burlington Notre Dame intercepted four passes and returned them 113 yards and recorded 400 yards on 16 kick returns for the Panthers last season. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments