Panthers' Williams honored
Northern Iowa's Xavior Williams was named Wednesday to the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason all-conference team.
Conference coaches named Williams as a first-team defensive back and awarded him honorable mention as a return specialist. The junior from West Burlington/Burlington Notre Dame intercepted four passes and returned them 113 yards and recorded 400 yards on 16 kick returns for the Panthers last season.
