Cyclones draw Seton Hall

The Iowa State men's basketball team will host Seton Hall as part of the first Big 12/Big East scheduling alliance.

The match-up is one of 10 between the two leagues, which have entered into a four-year agreement running through the 2022-23 season. Games between the conferences will be played during the month of December with dates announced at a later time.

Pauley to join Augie

Jacob Pauley, a two-year starter for the Black Hawk College men's basketball team from Geneseo, has announced intentions to join the Augustana men's basketball program next season.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound wing earned second-team all-NJCAA Region IV honors after averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for coach Darren Bizarri's team last season. Pauley was the Braves' top 3-point shooter last season, shooting 35 percent, in addition to hitting 71.2 percent of his free throws.

Vikings' Sugumaran honored

Sriram Sugumaran, an Augustana sophomore from Pleasant Valley, was named Wednesday as the men's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Sugumaran went 2-0 during the Vikings' 5-4 win over Grinnell on Saturday, winning a 6-2, 6-4 decision at No. 3 singles and teaming with Peter Alex to earn an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Sugumaran played at Grinnell last season.

Augie cracks golf poll

The Augustana women's golf team has been ranked regionally for the first time in the program's history.

Coach Tom Lawrence's team, led by junior Melanie Loeffler, is ranked ninth in the Region 3 by GolfStat. The Vikings won three of their nine events in the fall and finished third at the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Championships.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments