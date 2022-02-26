local briefs

Iowa, Michigan sold out

Sunday's Iowa-Michigan women's Big Ten Conference basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out.

The sellout for the 3 p.m. game is the first for an Iowa women's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since Jan. 31, 1988, when the Hawkeyes defeated Ohio State, 75-64.

Iowa officials announced Friday that doors will open 90 minutes prior to tipoff, 30 minutes earlier than usual, and that the Hancher Cambus Shuttle will be also be available, offering an off-site parking option, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and operating postgame as well.

Bees' Robertson honored

St. Ambrose wrestler Matt Robertson was named Friday as the Heart of America Conference wrestler of the year.

The sophomore from Davenport Assumption, who was also selected as the Heart of America Conference Championships Outstanding Wrestler, is being recognized for compiling a 24-4 record at 133 pounds for the Fighting Bees' first-year program.

Robertson, ranked second nationally in his weight class, recorded two pins and a technical fall before winning an 8-4 decision in his conference championship match.

