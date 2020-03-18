Local briefs

Drake Relays postponed

Drake University has postponed the 2020 Drake Relays along with related special events and programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 111th edition of the event was scheduled for April 22–25 at Drake Stadium.

Recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health and city of Des Moines regarding large gatherings made it clear that postponing the Drake Relays is necessary. Relays representatives said they will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and work with local, state and national officials to reschedule at a date that ensures the health and well-being of participants and fans.

Most colleges, including the Big Ten and Missouri Valley, have canceled competition for track and field athletes this spring.

Iowa women finish 21st

The Iowa women's basketball team dropped two spots to 21st in the final Associated Press poll for the 2019-20 season.

The Hawkeyes, who began the season unranked, finished the season with a 23-7 record and finished third in the Big Ten.

Iowa finished 23rd in the final ESPN coaches poll.