Local briefs

Drake Relays postponed
Drake University has postponed the 2020 Drake Relays along with related special events and programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 111th edition of the event was scheduled for April 22–25 at Drake Stadium.
Recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health and city of Des Moines regarding large gatherings made it clear that postponing the Drake Relays is necessary. Relays representatives said they will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and work with local, state and national officials to reschedule at a date that ensures the health and well-being of participants and fans.
Most colleges, including the Big Ten and Missouri Valley, have canceled competition for track and field athletes this spring.
Iowa women finish 21st
The Iowa women's basketball team dropped two spots to 21st in the final Associated Press poll for the 2019-20 season.
The Hawkeyes, who began the season unranked, finished the season with a 23-7 record and finished third in the Big Ten.
Iowa finished 23rd in the final ESPN coaches poll.
South Carolina, Oregon, Baylor, Maryland and Connecticut filled the top five spots in the AP poll.
In addition to Terrapins and Hawkeyes, Northwestern at 11th and Indiana at 20th made the final AP poll. Iowa State was among other teams receiving votes.
Fifteen Bees earn CCAC honors
A total of 15 players on the St. Ambrose men's and women's basketball teams were named Wednesday as all-academic selections in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Only one school, Olivet Nazarene with 19, topped the 15 Fighting Bees who met the criteria of carrying a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average and having completed at least 30 semester hours.
The most of any CCAC program, 10 players from the St. Ambrose women's program received the academic recognition. Maddy Cash, Cassidy Darin, Madi Epperson, Charlotte Flynn, Sarah Goldensoph, Colleen Grady, Gabrielle Koelker, Abby Lownik, Jamie Martens and Madeline Prestegaard were the players honored.
Five players from the St. Ambrose men's program, Hunter Fettkether, Tom Kazanecki, Isaac Meenan, Ben Schols and Michael Williams, were honored as academic all-CCAC selections.
Cyclone Tailgate Tour canceled
The Iowa State athletics department announced Tuesday that the Cyclone Tailgate Tour for 2020 has been canceled.
The previously announced 12-stop tour featuring Iowa State coaches and director of athletics Jamie Pollard was scheduled to make stops on May 19 in Muscatine and Bettendorf.
I-Club event canceled
The Greater Quad-Cities I-Club has canceled its scheduled Trivia Night fundraiser scheduled for April 4 in Walcott.