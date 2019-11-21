local briefs

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Allen finished the season with 93 tackles and six interceptions to help the Mustangs finish 10-1.

Mercer County junior offensive lineman Trace Seefeld, Orion junior running back Coby Schultz and West Carroll senior linebacker Zach King were honorable mention selections in Class 2A while Annawan-Wethersfield quarterback Coltin Quagliano and Morrison running back Riley Wilkens were honorable mention selections in Class 1A.

ISU closes grass lots

Because of rain in recent days in central Iowa, grass parking lots in the vicinity of Jack Trice Stadium will be closed for the Iowa State football team's game Saturday against Kansas.

Fans with parking passes for Lot G7 will be redirected to the paved lots at Vet Med, which will prevent public parking for both automobiles and RVs in that lot.

Public parking for the 11 a.m. game will be available at lots and ramps on campus and parking for RVs will be available at the Agricultural Student Learning Center.

Vikings picked fifth in CCIW

The Augustana wrestling team is picked to finish fifth in a preseason poll of College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin coaches.