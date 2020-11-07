LOCAL BRIEFS

Ex-UT runner 2nd in ARC

Former UT runner Dalton Martin was the American Rivers Conference runner-up in cross country Saturday in Pella, Iowa.

Martin, a junior, ran the 8-kilometer course in 25 minutes, 43 seconds, finishing 5 seconds behind teammate Joe Freiburger and leading Wartburg College to its third consecutive conference title with 27 points. Central College's Will DeHaan, a junior from Central DeWitt High School, finished 11th in 26:31.6.

Former Bettendorf runner Trinity Borland placed 12th in the 6-kilometer women's race in 23:47 and helped Wartburg repeat as women's champion.

