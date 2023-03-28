Murray earns consensus honors

Kris Murray became the University of Iowa basketball program's fifth consensus All-American player in eight seasons on Tuesday.

The junior who led the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding is a consensus third-team All-American after being selected to All-American teams chosen by The Sporting News, the United States Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press.

A player who lands a spot on three of four All-American teams — the National Association of Basketball Coaches is the fourth — is named as a consensus All-American.

The forward who prepped at Cedar Rapids Prairie joins second-team choice Jarrod Uthoff in 2016, first-team pick Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021 and first-team selection Keegan Murray in 2022.

Kris Murray averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for an Iowa team which finished 19-14. He is the only player at the NCAA Division I level to average more than 20 points, seven rebounds, one block and have more than 65 3-point baskets this season.

Kalscheur in all-star game

Iowa State University senior Gabe Kalscheur has been selected to play in the National Association of Basketball Coaches-Reese's College All-Star Game this weekend in Houston.

Kalscheur will play for the West team coached by Texas A&M's Buzz Williams in the game scheduled to be played at 3:30 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of Final Four weekend activities. The game will be televised live by CBS Sports Network.

In two seasons with the Cyclones, Kalscheur scored 761 points and hit 113 3-point baskets. In a five-year career that began at Minnesota, he scored 1,677 points over 156 games.

He is the eighth ISU player chosen to play in the game and the first since Deonte Burton in 2017.