Bees 18th in NAIA overall standings
St. Ambrose had one of its top finishes ever in a ranking that takes into account overall athletic success.
The Bees finished in 18th place among all NAIA schools in the Learfield Directors' Cup standings as released by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) today. Points are awarded based on finishes in NAIA Championships.
SAU finished with 533.50 points, good enough to earn its second-best finish in school history. The Bees were 17th in 1995-96, the first year the award was presented. Last year, St. Ambrose finished 28th overall.
SAU's Krieger earns academic honor
Morgan Krieger has been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America College Division Softball First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The team is comprised of student-athletes from NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools and is judged based on work both on the field and in the classroom.
Krieger, from Plainfield, Ill., was named second team all-conference this season, leading the team with 28 RBIs and 13 doubles. A psychology major, Krieger also has maintained a 4.00 grade-point average at St. Ambrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.