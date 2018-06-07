Bees 18th in NAIA overall standings

St. Ambrose had one of its top finishes ever in a ranking that takes into account overall athletic success.

The Bees finished in 18th place among all NAIA schools in the Learfield Directors' Cup standings as released by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) today. Points are awarded based on finishes in NAIA Championships.

SAU finished with 533.50 points, good enough to earn its second-best finish in school history. The Bees were 17th in 1995-96, the first year the award was presented. Last year, St. Ambrose finished 28th overall.

SAU's Krieger earns academic honor

Morgan Krieger has been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America College Division Softball First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

The team is comprised of student-athletes from NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools and is judged based on work both on the field and in the classroom.

Krieger, from Plainfield, Ill., was named second team all-conference this season, leading the team with 28 RBIs and 13 doubles. A psychology major, Krieger also has maintained a 4.00 grade-point average at St. Ambrose.

