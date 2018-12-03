CCIW honors Vikings' Anderson
Izzy Anderson, an Augustana senior from Rock Island Alleman, was named Monday as the women's basketball player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The guard tied a school single-game record with a 37-point performance in a loss to 17th-rated Wisconsin-Whitewater last week and averaged 25 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings as they split two games for the week.
Anderson hit 17-of-34 shots, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range, in the two games.
Augie trip deadline today
Today is the deadline for alumni and friends of the Augustana football program to register to travel with the Vikings on a trip to Ireland next May.
The tour runs from May 18-26 and includes time in Dublin, Galway Bay and Belfast. Augustana will play an international "friendly'' with the Belfast Trojans American Football Club on May 25.
Registration and information is available through trip organizer Jim Barnes at jb@americanfootballworldwide.com or by calling (309) 781-7274.
All-American honors for Bees' Reitz
St. Ambrose junior Katie Reitz was named Monday as a second-team selection on the NAIA Google Cloud academic all-American women's soccer team.
The West Chicago, Illinois, native, a 4.0 student in nursing at St. Ambrose, led the Bees with 10 goals and contributed three assists to a 13-5 St. Ambrose team.
Storm partner with Palmer
Palmer Chiropractic Clinics was named Tuesday as the official provider of chiropractic care for the Quad-City Storm.
Palmer will host Palmer Chiropractic Clinics night at the Quad-City Storm game on Friday, Feb. 15. The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a free gift.
Alleman inducts latest Hall of Fame class Friday
Rock Island Alleman will induct two individuals, a relay team and a state runner-up football team into its athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
Andrew Doyle (2006, football and baseball), Phil Wilson (1978, booster boy football program director), the 1995 state championship 3,200 relay and the 2005 state runner-up squad will be recognized at halftime of Friday's boys basketball game against Quincy at the Don Morris Gymnasium.
A formal induction ceremony will follow the game in the school cafeteria. Family and friends are welcome as snacks and drinks will be offered.
