WBCA picks Davis, Lopez
Senior women's basketball players Tania Davis of Iowa and Scooter Lopez of Augustana have been selected by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to participate in its 2019 So You Want to Be A Coach program.
The pair are among 68 players chosen to be part of the 17th annual program, participating in a three-day workshop on April 3-5 in Tampa in conjunction with the WBCA Convention and the NCAA Women's Final Four.
It serves as entry point for college players seeking opportunities in coaching after completing their collegiate careers.
Augie swimmers sweep awards
Augustana swimmers Jared Ekberg and Isabelle Seten swept swimmer of the week honors in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin following strong showings at the Grinnell Invitational last weekend.
Ekberg, a senior from Rockford, Illinois, was named the men's swimmer of the week after winning the 100-yard backstroke, the 100 IM, the 200 freestyle, the 50 freestyle and swimming leadoff legs on winning 200 freestyle, 400 medley, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
A freshman from Champaign, Illinois, Seten was named the CCIW women's swimmer of the week after placing second in the 100 freestyle with a season-best time and swimming legs on a second-place 200 freestyle relay and a third-place 200 medley relay.
SPHL announces hires
After the Southern Professional Hockey League appointed Doug Price as commissioner last week, the league continued to announce staffing changes.
Tuesday, the league hired former NHL linesman Andy McElman as vice president of hockey operations and also hired Cara Godlesky as director of communications.
