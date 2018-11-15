St. Ambrose players earn honors
St. Ambrose defensive lineman Sam Kabureck was named to the Mid-States Football Association all-Midwest League first team, one of 10 Fighting Bees to be honored by the league Thursday.
Kabureck, a junior from O'Fallon, Illinois, had 40 total tackles, five for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Senior wide receiver Tanner Champley, junior offensive lineman Zach Gadbury, sophomore defensive end Bernard Buhake, senior linebacker Taylor O'Donnell and cornerbacks Kobe Easley, a junior, and Griffin Zajac, a sophomore were named to the second team.
Senior quarterback Jake Romani, senior superback Carter Himmelman and junior linebacker Dillon Valdez received honorable mention honors.
Sacia named A-R-C Offensive MVP
North Scott alum and Wartburg senior quarterback Matt Sacia was voted the Offensive Most Valuable Player of the American Rivers Conference.
Sacia, who won the award a season ago, recorded conference-highs in yards (2,434), pass efficiency (197.5), touchdown passes (29) and completion percentage (73.3 percent). He started all eight conference contests for the Knights. He also completed the most passes of any quarterback in the conference with 170 in 232 attempts.
Wartburg (8-2) plays Bethel in the Division III playoffs Saturday in the Twin Cities.
North Scott opens season ranked second
North Scott girls basketball earned the highest ranking of Iowa area girls basketball programs in the preseason rankings released Thursday by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Lancers, who finished 20-3 last year, are ranked second in Class 4A, behind last year's state champion Marion.
Davenport North, coming off a 13-10 year, is ranked 15th in Class 5A while Davenport Assumption, which went 16-9 and reached the state quarterfinals, is ranked 14th in Class 3A.
Bellevue is ranked 12th in Class 2A following a 19-6 season.
