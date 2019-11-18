Swimmers earn all-state honors
Bettendorf's Sami Roemer, Sydney Hanson and Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr earned second team all-state honors by the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association.
Roemer was a second-team selection in the 100 backstroke (56.91 seconds) while Hanson was second team for diving (451.9). Buhr earned second-team recognition in 100 breaststroke (1:05.21).
Bettendorf's Arianna Ottavianelli was honorable mention in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Roemer was honorable mention in the 200 IM.
Roemer and PV's Jordan Neymeyer were among 16 girls named academic all-state.
Big Ten honors Iowa's Epenesa
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named Monday as the defensive player of the week in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeye junior recorded 2.5 sacks in Iowa's 23-19 win over previously unbeaten Minnesota on Saturday, including an eight-yard sack which left the Golden Gophers facing a third-and-21 situation on their final drive of the game.
Epenesa recorded three solo tackles and one assist in the win over Minnesota while helping Iowa record six sacks, its highest total since a 2013 game against Northwestern.
He also forced a fumble and collected one quarterback pressure to earn Big Ten honors for the third time in his career. Epenesa shared conference honors twice as a sophomore following wins over Iowa State and Illinois.
Illinois kickoff time set
The starting time for the Illinois football team's regular-season finale at home against Northwestern on Nov. 30 has been set for 11 a.m. The game will be televised by FS1.
Vikings' Jarosz honored by CCIW
Augustana running back Bobby Jarosz was named Monday by the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin as its offensive player of the week.
The senior from Mount Prospect, Illinois, earned the honor for the second straight week after rushing for 263 yards on 35 carries in the Vikings' 51-36 victory over Carthage. His effort was the fifth-best single-game effort in school history.
