local briefs

Northeast in quarantine

Due to a COVID-19 exposure, the Northeast football team is in a 14-day quarantine and will not play football games this Friday against Durant and Sept. 25 against West Branch.

Northeast is 1-2 on the season, with losses to Bellevue and Dyersville Beckman and a 20-14 win over North Cedar in Week 2.

The Rebels are expected to return to the field Oct. 2 against Cascade.

Hawkeyes report 24 positives

Iowa athletics reported 24 positive results among the 677 tests for COVID-19 administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Sept. 7-13.

The total number of positive tests is the third highest weekly rate since Iowa began testing on May 29 as part of its return to campus protocol, but the 3.6 positivity rate is below the overall rate of 5.95 recorded since the inception of its testing program.

Overall, Iowa has reported 221 positive tests, 3,489 negative tests and one inconclusive test since the program began.

