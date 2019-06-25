Worsham, Lagana highlight World Series of Drag Racing
Del Worsham and Dom Lagana will be part of the 66th annual O'Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova Speedway on Aug. 23-25.
Worsham is a three-time IHSRA and NHRA World Champion. Lagana, the fastest driver in IHRA history with a world record speed over 338 miles per hour, and two-time world champion Bruce Litton will rocket down the strip in their top fuel dragsters.
General admission tickets start at $30 for Friday, $40 Saturday and $15 for Sunday. A three-day ticket for the weekend is $75 for adults and $20 for children 6-12.
"It's an incredible lineup for the 66th annual O'Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing," Cordova International Raceway president Dominic Blasco said. "These are some of the best drag racers and most powerful cars on the planet."
For ticket information, contact (309) 654-2110.
St. Ambrose hires assistants
The St. Ambrose football program announced it has hired a pair of defensive assistants Tuesday.
Quentin Carter has been named as the outside linebacker coach while Dane Vanderpan is the defensive backs coach.
Carter comes to St. Ambrose after graduating from Kansas Wesleyan University, where he played for two seasons under Bettendorf grad Matt Drinkall before serving as a coaching intern.
Vanderpan joins the Bees after serving in the same role for Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He was a graduate assistant at Montana State University-Northern and spent a season as a student assistant at University of Montana-Western in 2016-17. He played defensive back and special teams from 2008-12 at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Bix seeks volunteers
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is in need of volunteers for this year's road race that will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 27 in downtown Davenport.
Individuals can register to volunteer at (563) 383-5353 or at www.bix7.com. Volunteers should provide a phone number, not an email address, so the chairperson for each specific committee can contact them at a future date. Volunteers receive a T-shirt and are allowed into the post-race party.
For more information about the race or volunteering, contact the Bix 7 office at (563) 322-1347.
