local briefs

Hawkeyes' Lee earns Trials berth

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee earned a spot in next April's United States Olympic Wrestling Trials by winning the championship in his weight class Sunday at USA Wrestling's Senior Nationals at Fort Worth, Texas.

Lee defeated Nathan Tomasello 8-2 in the championship match at 57 kilograms on Sunday, scoring a pair of takedowns in the opening two minutes to build a 5-0 lead at the break.

He gave up a takedown early in the second, but used a penalty point and a third takedown to earn the victory and finish 5-0 in his first senior-level tournament.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Lee reached the finals by outscoring four opponents 44-4 in Saturday's preliminary rounds.

With the win, Lee qualifies for the U.S. Olympic Trials, scheduled for April 4-5 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Burkhead receivers honor

After taking his team to the IHSA Class 2A semifinals and a fourth place finish, Alleman baseball coach Jerry Burkhead was named as a Class 2A area coach of the year.

Burkhead has won three straight regional titles and piled up a 107-76 record over the past five seasons.

Alleman finished last season 27-15, tying for the third most wins in a single season in the history of the program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0