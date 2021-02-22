local briefs

Drake Relays has prep competition

Drake Relays officials announced Monday it will hold a one-day competition for high school athletes at this year's meet.

After the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19, all of the high school competitions will be held at Drake Stadium on Thursday, April 22, tentatively from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the past, high school events were spread out over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

All high school running events will be run as finals with the exception of the 400 relay. The number of 400 relay qualifiers will be reduced from 96 to 48 teams for boys and girls.

The number of qualifiers for all other high school events will remain the same as 2019.

Bees' Zitkus recognized

Defensive tackle Ryan Zitkus of the St. Ambrose University football team was named Monday as the Mid-States Football Association's Midwest League defensive player of the week.

The senior from Bloomington, Ill., scored the Fighting Bees' first touchdown in Sunday's 14-6 win over St. Francis (Ill.) when he picked up a fumble and returned it 27 yards for a score.