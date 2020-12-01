Local briefs

The Hawkeyes and Illini were among 11 schools that had more than one player named to the list.

The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the elite eight round of the NCAA tournament. The winner of the Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the tournament in April.

Illinois adds hoops game

Illinois filled a gap in its nonconference men's basketball schedule, scheduling a Saturday home game against Tennessee-Martin.

The game at the State Farm Center will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

ISU's Joens on preseason list

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens has been named to the top 30 preseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, which goes to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

Joens, a 6-foot junior from Iowa City, already is averaging 30.5 points per game in the first two games of this season.

The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the elite eight round of the NCAA tournament.

World medalist joins ISU