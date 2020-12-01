Local briefs

Alleman players have college plans
Three key components of Alleman High School's 2019 state baseball squad have made their plans for the future while looking forward to the opportunity to compete again after their ’20 spring season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Shortstop/pitcher Zach Carpita is set to continue his baseball career at the NCAA Division III level at North Central College in Naperville. In 2019, Carpita batted .310 with seven doubles, three home runs and 42 RBIs. His efforts helped the Pioneers to a 27-15 finish that year, a season that was capped with a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament in Peoria.
Both catcher/pitcher Dom Ferrari (.252, 13 doubles, 25 RBIs in '19) and outfielder/designated hitter C.J. Terronez (.306, 16 RBIs) are also staying in Illinois, but going the JUCO route. Ferrari will continue his career at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, with Terronez heading to Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.
Garza, Wieskamp on Wooden list
Iowa’s Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn all have been named to the preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award.
The award, created in 1976, is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I college basketball.
The Hawkeyes and Illini were among 11 schools that had more than one player named to the list.
The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the elite eight round of the NCAA tournament. The winner of the Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the tournament in April.
Illinois adds hoops game
Illinois filled a gap in its nonconference men's basketball schedule, scheduling a Saturday home game against Tennessee-Martin.
The game at the State Farm Center will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
ISU's Joens on preseason list
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens has been named to the top 30 preseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, which goes to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.
Joens, a 6-foot junior from Iowa City, already is averaging 30.5 points per game in the first two games of this season.
The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the elite eight round of the NCAA tournament.
World medalist joins ISU
Yonger Bastida, a silver medalist at the Junior World Wrestling Championships, has joined the Iowa State wrestling program.
The native of Trinidad, Cuba, projects to wrestle at 197 or 285 pounds for the Cyclones and will be eligible to compete during the 2020-21 season.
"He is already a very successful wrestler on the international freestyle stage and we very excited to help him learn folkstyle wrestling," ISU coach Kevin Dresser said in a statement announcing the roster addition.
In 2019, Bastida won the Pan American Junior gold medal at 92 kilograms and earned silver at both the Junior World Championships and the Granma y Cerro Pelado Championship. He also competed at the U23 World Championships at 92 kg and won the bronze medal for Cuba.
Earlier this year, he finished second to J'Den Cox in the finals at the Granma y Cerro Pelado Championship.
