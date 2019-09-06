Iowa, Penn State sold out
Iowa announced Friday afternoon that its Oct. 12 football game at Kinnick Stadium is a sellout.
The Hawkeyes' Oct. 19 homecoming game against Purdue is approaching sellout status. Tickets for Iowa's other four home games remain available.
Augie hosts D-III event
Augustana will host an informational event Sunday for high school students interested in continuing their athletics career at the NCAA Division III level.
High school students and their families are invited to the event which will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Ken Anderson Academic All-American Club adjacent to the Augustana football stadium on Fifth Avenue in Rock Island.
The event is designed to be an introduction to the athletic recruiting process. Admissions and athletics staff will share information and answer questions about the application process, scholarships and financial aid that is available to students enrolling at Division III institutions.
