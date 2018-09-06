Hot start gives Timm recognition

Annie Timm of Augustana has been named as the women's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The sophomore from Crystal Lake, Illinois, went 3-0 while winning the No. 1 singles flight at the Wisconsin-Whitewater Invitational, including a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 14-12 win over Grinnell's Abby Nielsen in the championship match.

