Hot start gives Timm recognition
Annie Timm of Augustana has been named as the women's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The sophomore from Crystal Lake, Illinois, went 3-0 while winning the No. 1 singles flight at the Wisconsin-Whitewater Invitational, including a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 14-12 win over Grinnell's Abby Nielsen in the championship match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.