Local briefs

Sehlins win family tourney

A pair of brothers held off a father-son duo to win the annual Family Fun Doubles Tournament on Saturday.

Justin and Kyle Sehlin of Bettendorf entered Saturday’s Family Fun Doubles Tournament on the Augustana College courts at the urging of their parents who played as a team in the first ever event held in 1998.

Justin Sehlin, a sophomore at Gustavus Adolphus, and Kyle Sehlin, a senior at Pleasant Valley, beat Todd and Ty Buenting to take the title in the championship bracket by the super set score of 8-5.

Todd and Ty Buenting are 5-time champions of the annual tournament, and have been in the finals each of the last two years.

