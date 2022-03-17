Local briefs

Clark, Joens named all-Americans

Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Iowa State's Ashley Joens were named Thursday by the United States Basketball Writers Association to its All-American college women's basketball team.

Clark received first-team honors while Joens was named to the second team.

Iowa's Clark leads the nation with averages of 27.4 points and 7.9 assists per game. She is also the rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes. Clark is one of 10 women's players to register back-to-back triple doubles during their careers and she leads the country with five triple-doubles this season.

Joens was named to the second team for the second straight year. The ISU senior from Iowa City High leads the Cyclones with averages of 20 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She became Iowa State's career scoring leader this season and also is fourth in school history in rebounding.

