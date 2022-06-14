Local briefs

Hawkeyes to face Clemson

The University of Iowa will play Clemson in a semifinal round game at the Emerald Coast Classic men's basketball tournament in November.

Pairings for the eighth annual Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Niceville, Fla., were announced Tuesday with the Hawkeyes playing Clemson at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. TCU and California will meet in the other semifinal at 8:30 p.m.

The tournament's third-place and championship games are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

The Tigers return two starters from a team that finished 17-16 a year ago.

Xtream Arena to host Iowa state duals

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday its state dual team wrestling tournament will be held at Xtream Arena in Coralville for the next three seasons.

The Board of Control approved the agreement with Xtream Arena to begin Feb. 4, 2023, and will coincide with the weekend currently slated for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's inaugural wrestling tournament.

Xtream Arena opened in 2020 in Coralville’s Iowa River Landing, just off of Interstate 80. The venue can seat just over 5,000 spectators and is attached to the GreenState Family Fieldhouse, which will allow for warm-up and team space during the tournament.

Cyclones add lineman

Oluwafunto "Funto" Akinshilo, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman from El Camino College in California has joined the Iowa State University football program.

A Lawndale, Calif., native, Akinshilo will have four years to use three seasons of eligibility with the Cyclones after playing in 11 games last season for a 7-4 team at El Camino.

LumberKings' Simpson honored

Jared Simpson, a Clinton native and University of Iowa baseball player currently playing for the Clinton LumberKings, was named Tuesday as the pitcher of the week in the Prospect League.

In two starts over 6.1 shutout innings of work, Simpson allowed just two hits and struck out 13 batters. His work included nine strikeouts in four innings in a start Sunday against O'Fallon.

CCAC honors two Bees

Arama Lytle, a St. Ambrose University golfer from Cedar Falls, was named Tuesday as the women's golf freshman of the year in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Lytle was the only freshman named to the five-player first-team all-conference squad after averaging 84.47 strokes in 17 rounds and earning a top-five finish in the Fighting Bees' final four tournaments of the season. She is the first St. Ambrose women's golfer to earn first-team All-CCAC honors since the Fighting Bees joined the conference during the 2015-16 academic year.

Teammate Maitlyn Sanders, a senior from Galesburg, received second-team All-CCAC honors. She finished the season with a team-best scoring average of 82.35 strokes per 18 holes in 17 rounds.

Storm open season Oct. 21

The Quad City Storm announced Tuesday their season opener is Oct. 21 at the TaxSlayer Center.

The opponent, as well as the rest of the season schedule, has not yet been announced. The Storm are coming off their best season in franchise history, reaching the semifinals of the SPHL President's Cup Playoffs.

