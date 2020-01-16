You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local briefs
0 comments

Local briefs

Mallard gets ECHL call

The Quad City Storm's leading scorer, Shane Bennett, was loaned to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks Thursday.

Bennett leads the Storm with nine goals and 19 points.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News