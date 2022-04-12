local briefs

Hawkeyes tourney plan set

The Iowa basketball team will play in the Emerald Coast Classic on Thanksgiving weekend, the first appearance by coach Fran McCaffery's team in the event since 2016.

The Hawkeyes will join California, Clemson and TCU in the four-team tourney played on Nov. 25-26 at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.

Before traveling to Florida, Iowa will also play two preliminary round home games as part of the event against opponents to be named later.

Iowa returns three starters from a 26-10 team which won the Big Ten tourney title. TCU finished 21-13 last season, while Clemson was 17-16 and Cal finished 12-20.

Grant remembrance planned

Iowa's athletics department will host a Celebration of Life service in remembrance of longtime Hawkeye coach and director of women's athletics Dr. Christine Grant on Sunday, May 22.

The service, which is open to the public, will be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 3 p.m. with entrance through the west and north doors beginning at 2:30 p.m. Grant, who died on Dec. 31, was a national pioneer and voice for gender equality in athletics.

CCIW honors Vikings' Wintroub

Josh Wintroub, a senior on the Augustana baseball team, was named Tuesday as the pitcher of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The Littleton, Colo., native pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 shutout of Cornell no Sunday, striking out 14 batters and walking four while improving to 5-0 on the season.

Wheelers celebrate past champs

The Quad City Steamwheelers will honor the organization's AF2 championship teams in 2000 and 2001 at Saturday's home game against Frisco.

More than 30 players and coaches from the two teams are expected to take part, signing autographs and interacting with fans. Arena Football inventor and former Steamwheelers owner Jim Foster will be honored and a banner with his name will be hung from the rafters at the TaxSlayer Center.

The first 3,000 fans through the doors will receive a poster featuring both the current team and the organization's championship teams.

