local briefs

Iowa's Eierman wins honor

Iowa senior Jaydin Eierman has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Schalles Award, presented to the top pinner in collegiate wrestling.

The Hawkeyes' 141-pounder won six of his 12 matches by fall, finishing the regular season with three consecutive pins and adding another on his way to winning a Big Ten title. He recorded two additional pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the NCAA Championships.

Eierman, who will return for an additional season, became a four-time all-American in 2021 when he finished second at the NCAA tourney. He is the first Hawkeye to win the Schalles Award since its inception in 1989.

Ruth joins Illini staff

Ed Ruth, a three-time NCAA champion for Penn State, has joined the wrestling staff at Illinois as an assistant coach.

The Harrisburg, Pa., native has spent recent years as a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter. He wrestled for the Nittany Lions from 2010-14, completing his career with a record of 136-3. He earned a silver medal at the 2015 USA World Team Trials.