local briefs

Iowa's Eierman wins honor
Iowa senior Jaydin Eierman has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Schalles Award, presented to the top pinner in collegiate wrestling.
The Hawkeyes' 141-pounder won six of his 12 matches by fall, finishing the regular season with three consecutive pins and adding another on his way to winning a Big Ten title. He recorded two additional pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the NCAA Championships.
Eierman, who will return for an additional season, became a four-time all-American in 2021 when he finished second at the NCAA tourney. He is the first Hawkeye to win the Schalles Award since its inception in 1989.
Ruth joins Illini staff
Ed Ruth, a three-time NCAA champion for Penn State, has joined the wrestling staff at Illinois as an assistant coach.
The Harrisburg, Pa., native has spent recent years as a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter. He wrestled for the Nittany Lions from 2010-14, completing his career with a record of 136-3. He earned a silver medal at the 2015 USA World Team Trials.
"Not only does he bring world-class wrestling skills to get our guys to another level, but after getting to know him more I saw how much of a role model and mentor he will be," Illini coach Mike Poeta said in a statement announcing the hire.
ISU's Conditt finishes strong
Iowa State senior George Conditt scored 20 points Saturday for Puerto Rico in a 102-84 semifinal loss to host Serbia in an Olympic Qualifying Tournament game.
Conditt finished 9-of-10 from the field and was second on his team in scoring as it bowed out of competition in the tourney.