CCIW honors Vikings' Ekberg

Jared Ekberg, a senior on the Augustana men's swimming team, has been named as the 2018-19 male swimming and diving athlete of the year in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The second Viking since 1970 and just the fourth Augustana competitor to earn the award, the Rockford Christian graduate became the first CCIW swimmer ever to go under 50 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, butterfly and backstroke.

He won the 100 backstroke at the CCIW Championships and finished second in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in addition to swimming on four third-place relays.

Weather alters Iowa series

Projected weather issues have led to a change in the schedule for a weekend Big Ten softball series in Iowa City between Iowa and Illinois.

The teams will play a 4 p.m. game today, 90 minutes earlier than scheduled, and will play at 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday at Pearl Field with no game on Sunday as originally scheduled.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments