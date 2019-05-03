Rock Town Show Down set

The third annual Rock Town Show Down baseball game between Rock Island and Alleman is scheduled for Wednesday at Douglas Park.

The 5 p.m. game, hosted by the Friends of Douglas Park, is designed to bring attention to the historical significance of the Rock Island facility.

