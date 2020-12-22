Local briefs

Nixon, Linderbaum finalists

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and center Tyler Linderbaum were named Tuesday among three finalists for two major college football awards.

Nixon, a junior who last week was named as the Big Ten Conference defensive player and defensive lineman of the year, is a finalist for the Outland Trophy. He led the Big Ten with 13 tackles for loss and shared the conference lead with 5.5 sacks. He also shared the Big Ten lead for tackles by a defensive lineman with 41.

Linderbaum is among the finalists for the Rimington Trophy. The sophomore from Solon, Iowa, earned All-Big Ten honors last week and has started all 21 games he has played the position over the past two seasons since transitioning from the defensive line.

Hall, Kolar are finalists

Iowa State running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar were named finalists Tuesday for major college football awards.

Hall was selected as one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, presented to college football's top running back. The Big 12 Conference offensive player of the year leads the nation with 1,436 rushing yards and eight rushing efforts of 100 or more yards while helping ISU to its first regular-season Big 12 championship.