Local briefs

Nixon, Linderbaum finalists
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and center Tyler Linderbaum were named Tuesday among three finalists for two major college football awards.
Nixon, a junior who last week was named as the Big Ten Conference defensive player and defensive lineman of the year, is a finalist for the Outland Trophy. He led the Big Ten with 13 tackles for loss and shared the conference lead with 5.5 sacks. He also shared the Big Ten lead for tackles by a defensive lineman with 41.
Linderbaum is among the finalists for the Rimington Trophy. The sophomore from Solon, Iowa, earned All-Big Ten honors last week and has started all 21 games he has played the position over the past two seasons since transitioning from the defensive line.
Hall, Kolar are finalists
Iowa State running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar were named finalists Tuesday for major college football awards.
Hall was selected as one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, presented to college football's top running back. The Big 12 Conference offensive player of the year leads the nation with 1,436 rushing yards and eight rushing efforts of 100 or more yards while helping ISU to its first regular-season Big 12 championship.
Kolar is a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football. Kolar leads all Big 12 tight ends with 39 receptions, 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
AP honors nine Hawkeyes
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named Tuesday as the Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year by the Associated Press.
The junior was joined as a unanimous selection on the AP All-Big Ten team by Hawkeye offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, a fifth-year senior and four-year starter.
Nixon, who led the Big Ten in sacks and shared the conference lead in tackles for a loss, and Jackson are among nine Hawkeyes to receive honors from the AP following Iowa's 6-2 season.
Defensive end Chauncey Golston, center Tyler Linderbaum, running back Tyler Goodson and punter Tory Taylor were awarded first-team honors.
Iowa offensive guard Cole Banwart, kicker Keith Duncan and defensive back Jack Koerner were named to the second team by the AP.