Storm bring back Bennett

The Quad-City Storm re-signed forward Shane Bennett on Saturday, their second signing of the offseason.

Bennett, 25, scored 14 goals and added 16 assists in 34 games after being acquired from the Fayetteville Marksmen midseason. All told, he scored 17 goals and added 22 assists in 54 games split between both teams last season.

The Grand Island, New York, native finished tied for the team lead in goals with John Scully, whom the Storm re-signed Wednesday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments