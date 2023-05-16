Speedway hosts special

The Davenport Speedway at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds will host Castrol FloRacing Night in America on Wednesday.

Blending top drivers from World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series, the event will bring the best dirt track late-model racers in the nation to compete for a $23,023 first-place prize in the A feature race.

IMCA Modifieds will also be racing on Wednesday.

The pit gate opens at 1 p.m., the grandstand opens at 5 p.m. and hotlaps are set for 6:30 p.m. with races to follow.

Grandstand tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12. Pit passes are priced at $45 for adults and $20 for ages 12 and under.

Braves seeded third for regional

The Black Hawk baseball team will begin play in the NJCAA Region 4 regional tournament Thursday as the third seed in the same four-team field that qualified for the regional a year ago.

Top-seeded Madison (41-10) will host the event at Robin Roberts Field, where Black Hawk (36-22) will face second-seeded McHenry County (43-10) on noon on Thursday. Madison will meet fourth-seeded Kankakee at 9 a.m. in the double-elimination tournament.

Losers of the tournament's first two games will meet in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Thursday with winners moving on to games on Friday in Madison.