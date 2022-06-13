local briefs

Cyclones add in-state recruit

The Ankeny-to-Ames connection is growing stronger for the Iowa State University football program.

Three-star athlete Jamison Patton of Ankeny announced Monday on social media he plans to be a part of the Cyclones' Class of 2023.

In April, Matt Campbell’s program landed a commitment from four-star Ankeny quarterback J.J. Kohl.

Patton — who announced he would transfer from Des Moines Roosevelt to Ankeny in March — reportedly held offers from Iowa, Nebraska, UCLA and Georgia Tech, among other schools. Patton is the No. 6 in-state Class of 2023 recruit according to 247 Sports.

— Rob Gray, Lee Correspondent

Toporowski signs AHL deal

Bettendorf's Luke Toporowski signed a two-year American Hockey League contract Sunday with the Providence Bruins. His contract runs through the 2023-2024 season.

Toporowski concluded his junior career last month with the Kamloops Blazers, reaching the conference finals of the WHL playoffs. This past season, split between the Blazers and the Spokane Chiefs. Toporowski, 21, scored 35 goals and added 28 assists in 49 games. He also scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 16 playoff games.

In his WHL career, he scored 96 goals and added 103 assists for 199 points in 245 games. He also played 32 games with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL in the 2020-21 season, scoring 14 goals and adding 19 assists.

PVHS adds girls wrestling

The Pleasant Valley High School Board of Education on Monday evening unanimously approved the addition of girls wrestling to its lineup of school sports.

PV is the fifth Mississippi Athletic Conference school to offer girls wrestling, a sport that was just sanctioned this past winter by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

