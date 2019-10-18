Storm name captains
The Quad-City Storm named their captains prior to Saturday's season opener against the Peoria Rivermen in Peoria, Illinois.
Dean Yakura, 34, is the captain for the Storm in their second season. Yakura was acquired in a trade last season and has played in over 350 games.
At home, the assistant captains will be forward John Schiavo and defenseman Kristaps Nimanis. Schiavo joins the team after playing for the defending Southern Professional Hockey League champion Huntsville Havoc. Nimanis returns to the Storm after playing just nine games last year due to injury.
On the road, forward Tommy Tsicos and defenseman Ludlow Harris Jr. will serve as the assistant captains. Tsicos returns to the team after scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists last season. Harris also returns after starting last year with the Storm before earning a call-up to ECHL Norfolk after eight games.
Tatoian finalist for NASCAR honor
Bettendorf native Mike Tatoian, the president and CEO of the Dover International Speedway, is one of three finalists for the 2019 Comcast Community Champion of the Year, an award which recognizes individuals in the NASCAR industry for their community service efforts.
Tatoian, president of the Dover facility since 2007, is just the second track president to be named a finalist for the award, which will be presented during NASCAR Championship Weekend in Miami in November.
Team owners, drivers, track employees, media members and NASCAR officials are eligible for the award and Tatoian joins NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan and NASCAR on FOX coordinating director Artie Kempner as finalists.
Tatoian, whose resume includes working as the general manager of the Quad-Cities' Midwest League franchise, is being honored for his work as the chairman of the advisory council for USO Delaware and his involvement with the United States Air Force Civic Leader Program, the Military Bowl Foundation and the Devos Sport Business Management Program at the University of Central Florida.
Garza named to watch list
Iowa junior Luka Garza is one of 20 players in the country named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the top center in college basketball.
The 6-foot-11 Garza is one of only three Iowa players — Aaron White and Jess Settles are the others — to collect more than 800 points and 350 rebounds in their first two seasons. He averaged 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.
Other Big Ten players named to the list were Michigan's Jon Teske and Purdue's Matt Haarms.
The Abdul-Jabbar watch list will be trimmed to 10 semifinalists in mid-February and then to five finalists in March. The winner will be announced on the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show on April 10.
